Reviewing Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR)’s and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s results

Both Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.24 N/A -0.20 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 39 1.10 N/A 1.88 22.54

Demonstrates Sypris Solutions Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5% Johnson Controls International plc 0.00% 11.5% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sypris Solutions Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, Johnson Controls International plc’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sypris Solutions Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Johnson Controls International plc is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Sypris Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Johnson Controls International plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sypris Solutions Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Controls International plc 0 3 0 2.00

Johnson Controls International plc on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average target price and a -12.19% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of Johnson Controls International plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Johnson Controls International plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05% Johnson Controls International plc 2.51% 1.31% 8.02% 28.26% 16.4% 43.14%

For the past year Sypris Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Johnson Controls International plc.

Summary

Johnson Controls International plc beats Sypris Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Buildings and Power Solutions segments. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.