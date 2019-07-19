Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Synthorx Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.93% and an $30 consensus price target. Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 181.12%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.