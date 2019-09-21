Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)’s results

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 3.61% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats Synthorx Inc.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.