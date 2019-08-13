Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 88.68% at a $30 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.