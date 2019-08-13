Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential is 88.68% at a $30 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.