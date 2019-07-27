Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s results

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27 and 27 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 92.93%. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 561.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 77% respectively. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.