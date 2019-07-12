Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.49 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthorx Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 93.92% upside potential. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 650.75%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.5% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.