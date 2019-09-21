Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Synthorx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $35, which is potential 279.61% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Competitively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
