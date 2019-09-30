Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,221,476.51% -87.3% -61.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,558,398.22% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 146.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 79.5%. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.