Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|60.43
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 6.5 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 76.47%. Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $45.2, which is potential 108.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.