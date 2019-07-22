Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 60.43 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 6.5 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 76.47%. Competitively the average target price of Insmed Incorporated is $45.2, which is potential 108.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Insmed Incorporated seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Insmed Incorporated has 120.96% stronger performance.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.