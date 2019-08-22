Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s results

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 66.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.