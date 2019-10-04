Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 29 0.00 3.16M -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthorx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,333,333.33% -87.3% -61.3% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 10,874,053.68% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 14.8% respectively. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.