Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|18
|0.00
|5.94M
|-2.02
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|103
|2.80
|16.39M
|3.36
|28.57
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|33,314,638.25%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|15,895,645.43%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.
Summary
China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
