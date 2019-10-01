Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 103 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,314,638.25% -87.3% -61.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,895,645.43% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.