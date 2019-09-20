Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Its competitor Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 658.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 19.9% respectively. Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.97%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.