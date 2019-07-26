Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 8.55 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27 and a Quick Ratio of 27. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 92.93% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 29.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 15.7%. Insiders owned roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.