Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.50 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has a 75.03% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30. On the other hand, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s potential upside is 410.95% and its average target price is $7. The data provided earlier shows that Aduro BioTech Inc. appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.