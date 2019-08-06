Reviewing Synthorx Inc. (THOR)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 11.52 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthorx Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Current Ratio is 22.2. Meanwhile, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 115.52%. Competitively the average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 240.63% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 50.4% respectively. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.