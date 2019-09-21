Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

We are comparing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Xencor Inc. has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Xencor Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 8.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.