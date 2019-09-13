Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 152.63% and its consensus price target is $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 24.4%. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.