Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,457,281,983.18% 0% -141.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,777,683.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 47.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.