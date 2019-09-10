Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 46.35% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.