Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.37 beta means Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 137.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 27.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.