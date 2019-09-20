Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.28 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.