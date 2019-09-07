Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2078.88 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival NantKwest Inc. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.1. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.