Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.13 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively the consensus price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 20.74% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 99.6%. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.