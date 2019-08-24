Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Genfit SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 238.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 4 of the 6 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.