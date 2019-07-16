Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 137.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.