Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.37 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.72 beta which makes it 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 8.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.