Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,448,884,963.57% 0% -141.5% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,039,074,074.07% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 317.50% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.