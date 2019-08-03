Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 16.28 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.28 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Codexis Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Codexis Inc.’s average price target is $23.75, while its potential upside is 35.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 92.2%. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.