Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 186.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.