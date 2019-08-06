Reviewing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.