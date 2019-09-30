Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s results

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.20 0.00 Linde plc 189 2.35 538.86M 10.10 18.95

Table 1 highlights Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Linde plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Linde plc 284,900,074.02% 15.4% 7.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Linde plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67

Linde plc on the other hand boasts of a $205.33 consensus target price and a 5.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Linde plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 83.3% respectively. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.29%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Linde plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Linde plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 11 of the 11 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.