Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s results

Since Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.20 0.00 Hawkins Inc. 44 0.00 9.60M 2.28 19.14

Table 1 highlights Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Hawkins Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Hawkins Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Hawkins Inc. 21,719,457.01% 11.3% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawkins Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.4% of Hawkins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Hawkins Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.