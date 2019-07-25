Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s results

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 20.90 N/A -1.02 0.00 Gulf Resources Inc. 1 110.55 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Gulf Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -179.3% -78.6% Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -19.9%

Risk & Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Gulf Resources Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7% of Gulf Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.29%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.05% of Gulf Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -9.7% -22.45% -49.33% -74.83% -87.94% -51.9% Gulf Resources Inc. -2.4% -9.63% 6.09% 24.49% -13.48% 56.41%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -51.9% weaker performance while Gulf Resources Inc. has 56.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Gulf Resources Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.