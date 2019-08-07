Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s results

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 11.64 N/A -8.20 0.00 Balchem Corporation 94 4.41 N/A 2.37 43.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Balchem Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Balchem Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Balchem Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Balchem Corporation’s potential upside is 15.58% and its average price target is $100.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Balchem Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Balchem Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.