Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s results

Both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 8.62 N/A -8.20 0.00 Avantor Inc. 17 1.47 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Avantor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Avantor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.2% of Avantor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.29%. Competitively, Avantor Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Avantor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avantor Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.