Reviewing Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 1.11 152.45M 3.31 11.54 United Community Banks Inc. 27 12.26 77.56M 2.20 13.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synovus Financial Corp. and United Community Banks Inc. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Synovus Financial Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Synovus Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 424,888,517.28% 12.6% 1.1% United Community Banks Inc. 287,685,459.94% 11.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial Corp.’s current beta is 1.32 and it happens to be 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. United Community Banks Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. and United Community Banks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synovus Financial Corp. has a 14.08% upside potential and a consensus target price of $40.67. United Community Banks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 1.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Synovus Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than United Community Banks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares and 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats United Community Banks Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.