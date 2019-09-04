Reviewing Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)’s and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial Corp. 36 3.26 N/A 3.31 11.54 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.75 N/A 1.40 12.01

In table 1 we can see Synovus Financial Corp. and Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Synovus Financial Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Colony Bankcorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Synovus Financial Corp. and Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Synovus Financial Corp. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synovus Financial Corp. and Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synovus Financial Corp. has a 19.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $41.2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synovus Financial Corp. and Colony Bankcorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 14.9% respectively. Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Colony Bankcorp Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Synovus Financial Corp. was more bullish than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Synovus Financial Corp. beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.