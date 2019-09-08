Reviewing Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 122 6.62 N/A 3.91 33.95 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.32 N/A 1.80 17.41

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nanometrics Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Synopsys Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Synopsys Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synopsys Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Nanometrics Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synopsys Inc. Its rival Nanometrics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 4 respectively. Nanometrics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synopsys Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Synopsys Inc.’s consensus price target is $149.33, while its potential upside is 2.63%. Nanometrics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus price target and a 42.86% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than Synopsys Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Synopsys Inc. shares and 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Synopsys Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6% Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. was more bullish than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

Synopsys Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Nanometrics Incorporated.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.