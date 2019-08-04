Reviewing Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)’s and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s results

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys Inc. 116 6.00 N/A 3.91 33.95 Cree Inc. 58 3.80 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates Synopsys Inc. and Cree Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synopsys Inc. and Cree Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9% Cree Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cree Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synopsys Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cree Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Cree Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synopsys Inc. and Cree Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cree Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synopsys Inc. has an average price target of $125.75, and a -2.78% downside potential. Cree Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71 average price target and a 18.23% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Cree Inc. is looking more favorable than Synopsys Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Synopsys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cree Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Synopsys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cree Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6% Cree Inc. -0.11% 4.79% -4.01% 25.82% 34.21% 45.37%

For the past year Synopsys Inc. has stronger performance than Cree Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Synopsys Inc. beats Cree Inc.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers. The companyÂ’s LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for use in various applications, including video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. Its Wolfspeed segment provides silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. This segment also offers SiC-based power products consisting of SiC Schottky diodes, metal se oxide miconductor field-effect transistors, power modules, and gate driver boards for use in power supplies used in computer servers, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment provides gallium nitride (GaN) die, high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for military, telecom, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. Cree, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.