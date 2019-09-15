Reviewing SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s and Its Rivals results

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.90% 3.70% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation N/A 96 11.95 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

SYNNEX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio SYNNEX Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

With average price target of $119, SYNNEX Corporation has a potential upside of 22.28%. The competitors have a potential upside of 94.87%. Based on the results delivered earlier, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. In other hand, SYNNEX Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SYNNEX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors beat SYNNEX Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.