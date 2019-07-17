Reviewing SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s and Its Peers results

As Business Services company, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SYNNEX Corporation has 78.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation N/A 97 12.55 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

SYNNEX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

$118 is the consensus target price of SYNNEX Corporation, with a potential upside of 23.65%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.22%. Based on the data given earlier, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SYNNEX Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that SYNNEX Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s peers are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

SYNNEX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors beat SYNNEX Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.