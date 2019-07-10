Reviewing SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s results

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.23 N/A 7.96 12.55 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.25 13.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SYNNEX Corporation and Atento S.A. Atento S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SYNNEX Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. SYNNEX Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Atento S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SYNNEX Corporation and Atento S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Atento S.A. 0.00% 5.6% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. In other hand, Atento S.A. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Atento S.A. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atento S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SYNNEX Corporation and Atento S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

$118 is SYNNEX Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 21.99%. Meanwhile, Atento S.A.’s consensus price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 166.39%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Atento S.A. is looking more favorable than SYNNEX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of SYNNEX Corporation shares and 92.9% of Atento S.A. shares. SYNNEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57% Atento S.A. -7.1% -10.9% -17.22% -44.67% -53.94% -18.45%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation had bullish trend while Atento S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Atento S.A.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.