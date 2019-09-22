Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.36 beta indicates that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -22.48% and an $2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 104.38%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.