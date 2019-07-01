Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Since Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 117.46 N/A -2.04 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 105 2.24 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.38 shows that Synlogic Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 14.9 while its Current Ratio is 14.9. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 66.37% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0%. About 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has 17.83% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.