Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 39.53 N/A -2.00 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.40 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synlogic Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.92 which is 192.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.5. Meanwhile, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synlogic Inc. has a -38.27% downside potential and an average price target of $2. Competitively the average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 2.04% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 58.7%. Insiders owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.