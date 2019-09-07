Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 32.40 N/A -2.00 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Synlogic Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Synlogic Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, and a -15.25% downside potential. On the other hand, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 35.14% and its consensus target price is $3. The data provided earlier shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.