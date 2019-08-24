Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

This is a contrast between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 39.89 N/A -2.00 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synlogic Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -38.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.