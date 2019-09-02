Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 38.31 N/A -2.00 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential is -28.32% at a $2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Loxo Oncology Inc. has 4.12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.