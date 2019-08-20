Reviewing Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s results

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synlogic Inc.
|8
|41.72
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|82.50
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.9%
|-33.6%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 2.36 shows that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synlogic Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 442.66%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Synlogic Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 37%. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synlogic Inc.
|-9.95%
|-40.13%
|-35.81%
|-25.4%
|-39.74%
|-19.97%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
For the past year Synlogic Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Synlogic Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
